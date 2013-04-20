PC Makers Are Privately Grumbling That Microsoft Is 'Destroying' The PC Market With Windows 8

Microsoft’s PC industry partners are not happy with Windows 8.



Adrian Kingsley-Hughes at ZDNET reports that one OEM source told him Microsoft is “destroying” the PC industry. (OEM = original equipment manufacturer = PC Maker.)

Another OEM source says Windows 8 “handed over millions of customers to Apple.”

Windows 8 is a redesign of Windows. It has tiles instead of a blank desktop start screen. It uses new touch screen gestures and emphasises apps.

Critical reception to Windows 8 has been mixed. There are a lot of stories about the new interface confusing consumers.

Last week, IDC said, “While some consumers appreciate the new form factors and touch capabilities of Windows 8, the radical changes to the UI, removal of the familiar Start button, and the costs associated with touch have made PCs a less attractive alternative to dedicated tablets and other competitive devices.”

Microsoft reported earnings last night. Windows revenue managed to stay flat despite the imploding PC market.

Flat revenue isn’t ideal. What Microsoft really wants is growing revenue. But, flat is better than shrinking, which is what many people expected after IDC’s report that the PC industry was shrinking.

Microsoft avoided a decline in Windows revenue thanks to licence deals with corporations. It also sold a few Surface RT and Surface Pro tablets to offset the weakness in the PC market.

Its partners don’t have those options. They need to sell PCs to make money. Understandably, they’re annoyed that Microsoft’s monkeying with Windows is scaring away consumers.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.