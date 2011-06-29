NO CONTEST! Verizon Just Destroyed The Competition In Speed Tests

Photo: Verizon

PC Mag conducted a nationwide test of the fastest mobile networks.And Verizon’s 4G network is the clear winner. It wasn’t even a contest.



With the exception of rural areas, PC Mag’s tests show Verizon is the fastest in every region in the U.S. (AT&T was the fastest for rural areas.)

Even when PC Mag “handicapped” Verizon’s 4G network with a 20% reduction in speed, it still destroyed the competition.

Based on our experience, that sounds about right. Each carrier has a varied definition of what “4G” means. In New York, for example, our tests of AT&T’s 4G network showed that it wasn’t much faster than its 3G network.

But Verizon’s 4G network is on a different level, even hitting speeds comparable to what you’d get with a cable modem.

To see the full results, head over to PC Mag’s report >

