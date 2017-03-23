Police officer killed in Westminster terror attack named as PC Keith Palmer

LONDON — The Metropolitan Police has confirmed that the officer killed in the terrorist attack in Westminster on Wednesday was PC Keith Palmer.

The 48-year-old was stabbed by a lone assailant outside the Palace of Westminster, but efforts to save his life were not successful.

Among those who attempted to keep Palmer alive was Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood, who was pictured giving him CPR in what is likely to be one of the most enduring images of Wednesday’s incident.

In a statement on Wednesday evening, Met Police Acting Deputy Commissioner Mark Rowley said Palmer was a member of the force’s Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command. He served in the police for 15 years and was a husband and father.

“He was someone who left for work today expecting to return home at the end of his shift and he had every right to expect that would happen,” Rowley said.

He praised the bravery of police officers. “It is only right that I mention the pride I feel in the swift and brave response from our officers – especially those who without fear for their own safety had to confront the terrorist,” he said.

Palmer joins more than 4,000 British police officers who have been killed in the line of duty since 1792, according to the BBC.

