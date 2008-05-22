PBS Taps Wisdom Of The Reddit Crowd

Here’s one way to cut down on TV production costs: Get the unwashed Internet masses to do your programming for you.



PBS is trying out a weekly TV news show, “YourWeek,” that will be driven by the top stories on the social news site Reddit. PBS is producing a pilot for the half-hour show which, if it gets picked up, will start airing on PBS stations in the fall. Conde Nast-owned Reddit will get prominent branding on the show and host discussion at yourweek.reddit.

The pilot of the show will have a typical selection of front-page Reddit stories: the controversy over lab-grown meat, NFL cheerleaders in Bangalore, and your most boring job ever. If the Reddit’s front page is a guide, you should also expects segments on Microsoft trying to control your TV, the dangers of artificial intelligence, and horny women at Disneyland.

Reddit says its been in talks with PBS about a show since early this year. The show is produced by Tammy Haddad, former exec producer of MSNBC’s “Hardball,” at WETA in Washington, DC. The show is hosted by Michelle Cottle of the New Republic and Rich Lowry of the National Review.

The promotional potential for such a deal is huge for Conde’s Reddit, an also-ran next to social news giant Digg.com.

