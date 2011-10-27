PBS Will Air A Never-Before-Seen Interview With Steve Jobs On November 2

Photo: Inc.

“One Last Thing,” a Steve Jobs retrospective, will air on PBS on November 2, according to a release.It will feature interviews with Jobs’ colleagues and others who knew him best — everyone from Ron Wayne, Apple’s often forgotten third co-founder, to Robert Palladino, Jobs’ college professor who he credits with inspiring the typography on the Macintosh.



PBS indicates that it will show a never-before-seen interview with Jobs from 1994 in which he talks about his philosophy on life, saying, “You tend to get told that the world is the way it is, but life can be much broader once you discover one simple fact; and that is that everything around you that you call life was made up by people no smarter than you…Once you learn that, you’ll never be the same again.”

