Now PBS Is Making A TV Show About Silicon Valley

Bravo’s reality series “Silicon Valley” seemed to mostly fall flat as it followed entrepreneurs taking their ideas from conception to completion.



Now PBS is taking a different approach, producing a documentary episode for its “American Experience” series that delves into the history of Silicon Valley as an epicentre for innovation.

The best part? It actually looks pretty good! Check out the trailer for the episode below and catch it when it airs on February 19.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

