Immigrants Say They Were Tortured And Molested By US Border Control Agents

The nearly 60,000-strong U.S. Border Patrol has a history of torture and sexual abuse against immigrants trying to cross the border, according to a five-month investigation by PBS’ Need To Know.



Need To Know, PBS’ TV and web newsmagazine, aired the first part of its look into the rough-and-tumble Border Patrol culture back in April. The second segment is scheduled to air Friday evening.

In a recently released teaser for Friday’s report, a crying woman is shown tearfully telling the organisation that a Border Patrol agent put his hands under her blouse and groped her.

The agents are also guilty of outright torture, Need To Know reports.

“They forced a young man to kneel on bottle caps, and they made him extend his arms,” one immigrant recounted.

But perhaps the most shocking part of the segment is when a Border Patrol agent gets up close and personal with the camera while yelling, “You know, I don’t care. I don’t care at all.”

Watch the full clip, courtesy of PBS’ Need To Know:

