If The Trailer Is Any Indication, This PBS Investigation On An Illegal Immigrant's Death Will Be Insane

Here’s some background from the New York Times on the death of Anastasio Hernandez Rojas, who was killed after border patrol officers struck him with a baton and tased him with a stun gun as he resisted deportation.



The Customs and Border Protection reports said Rojas “became combative” and that the force was necessary. But new footage could change that.

The PBS special airs tonight. Watch the video preview:



