PBS Downloads to Vuze, BitTorrent

PBS inked two paid download deals with BitTorrent and Vuze for primetime series like “History Detectives,” “Nova,” and “Scientific American Frontiers,” as well as kid content like “Caillou” and “Teletubbies.”

Paid downloads make sense for the commercial-free PBS, which already has an extensive iTunes deal, including a special Ken Burns section. Both Vuze and BitTorrent are undercutting iTunes on some of the more ridiculously-priced PBS offerings. An episode of “Nova” retailing for $7.99 on iTunes is selling for $5.99 on BitTorrent and Vuze. Who pays $7.99 for “Battle of the X Planes,” anyway?



See Also: BitTorrent To Storm The Big-Media Online Video Market? Not So Fast

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.