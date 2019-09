Bob Ross hosted The Joy Of Painting on PBS for years.



Sadly, he passed away in 1995 at the age of 52.

PBS Digital Studios autotuned clips from his show to make this awesome music video.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

SEE ALSO: This Awesome ‘Mister Rogers’ Remix Will Have Your Head Bobbing Uncontrollably >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.