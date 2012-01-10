Pounding Hooves, Hard Falls, And Wild Bulls The Rodeo At MSG [PHOTOS]

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider
This past weekend the rodeo came to town. Every year the Professional Bull Riders kick off their 30 stop tour at Madison Square Garden. While New York is not exactly Rodeo Country, the city folk that were there were definitely into it.Brave riders from all over the world, though a lot seem to come from Texas and the south, try to ride a bucking bull for eight seconds. The bulls move with a graceful intensity as they try to get their riders off and it takes more than just strength and guts to stay on. Riders move with the bulls and try to finesse their way to the finish. But in the end there is nothing graceful and there is no finesse as man and beast battle it out.
It is intense and quite a sight. Didn’t get to make it?
So we head backstage to meet some cowboys. The stretcher is definitely something good to have around at a rodeo.
Riders wait to get started. From left to right, Reeser Cates, 22, from Eldorado Arkansas; Pistol Robinson, 28, from Burleson, Texas; and Harve Stewart, 24, from Stephenville, Texas.
The tools of the trade. Riders use a variety of different helmets (and some don't use any at all!). The rope is what they use to tie their hand to the bull.
The fans loved it. From left to right, Drew Trovillion, Peter Liu, Alex Silverman, and Tamara Zagorovskaya came to the rodeo for their first time. Liu, Silverman, and Zagarovskaya are Bank of America employees and got the tickets from the company. They said they will return.
And a lot of fans get dressed up for the occasion. Jose Daniel Morales (left) and his brother Andres Morales (right) were here for their first time. They are from New Rochelle, NY, but the family has roots in Mexico and their grandfather used to be a bull rider.
There is also a little half time performance. On Saturday night, Frank Rasmussen, the MC of the PBR, did an imitation of Michael Jackson.
A lot of fans were first timers and while some watched intently, many were kind of hanging out and having fun.
Bill Guzy (left) and Connor Spears (right), from Clifton, NJ, were also first time attendees. They were really into it and had come for the wild experience.
The last ride Saturday night ended with a bang as Pistol Robinson (remember him from earlier) was thrown off his bull. The rodeo clowns moved in quickly...
