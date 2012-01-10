Pounding Hooves, Hard Falls, And Wild Bulls The Rodeo At MSG [PHOTOS]

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

This past weekend the rodeo came to town. Every year the Professional Bull Riders kick off their 30 stop tour at Madison Square Garden. While New York is not exactly Rodeo Country, the city folk that were there were definitely into it.Brave riders from all over the world, though a lot seem to come from Texas and the south, try to ride a bucking bull for eight seconds. The bulls move with a graceful intensity as they try to get their riders off and it takes more than just strength and guts to stay on. Riders move with the bulls and try to finesse their way to the finish. But in the end there is nothing graceful and there is no finesse as man and beast battle it out.



It is intense and quite a sight. Didn’t get to make it?

