Basketball player in the Philippines loses shoe, tries to block shot with it

Ari Gilberg
Basketball shoe blockYouTube

A very strange event unfoldedduring a Phillipines Basketball Association game Wednesday when Barako Bull forward Rico Maierhofer lost his shoe on a driving layup. Rather than quickly putting it back on, or ask for a stoppage in play, Maierhofer proceeded to hustle back on defence and use his shoe to try to block San Miguel Beer player Gabby Espinas’ layup — missing, but ultimately causing a turnover.

Maierhofer initially loses his shoe here (h/t Bleacher Report):

Basketball player loses shoePlay GIFTV5

After running back on defence and seeing Espinas about to get an easy layup, Maierhofer jumped up and used his shoe to try to swat his shot away:

Attempted blocked shot with shoePlay GIFTV5

PBA operations director Rickie B. Santos told SPIN’s Richard Dy that officials most likely have never seen such a play occur in the league’s 40-year history, but said a technical foul still should have been called on Maierhofer since he was using a “foreign object” to help defend the shot.

Maierhofer has been summoned to the league office for a disciplinary meeting on Friday.

The full video:

NOW WATCH: 8th-grade basketball team loses after game-winning shot gets stuck on rim in freakish fashion

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.