Basketball player in the Philippines loses shoe, tries to block shot with it

A very strange event unfoldedduring a Phillipines Basketball Association game Wednesday when Barako Bull forward Rico Maierhofer lost his shoe on a driving layup. Rather than quickly putting it back on, or ask for a stoppage in play, Maierhofer proceeded to hustle back on defence and use his shoe to try to block San Miguel Beer player Gabby Espinas’ layup — missing, but ultimately causing a turnover.
Maierhofer initially loses his shoe here (h/t Bleacher Report):
After running back on defence and seeing Espinas about to get an easy layup, Maierhofer jumped up and used his shoe to try to swat his shot away:
PBA operations director Rickie B. Santos told SPIN’s Richard Dy that officials most likely have never seen such a play occur in the league’s 40-year history, but said a technical foul still should have been called on Maierhofer since he was using a “foreign object” to help defend the shot.
Maierhofer has been summoned to the league office for a disciplinary meeting on Friday.
The full video:
