PAZ DE LA HUERTA: 'My Sister Punched Me While I Was In My Womb'

Paz de la Huerta, Lucy Danziger of “Boardwalk Empire” fame, has a great Q&A in this weekend’s The New York Times Magazine.



de la Huerta, who seems to constantly get naked for roles and magazine covers, opens up to Andrew Goldman about why women get mad at her and how she copes.

She also reveals that her sister really, really didn’t want her in this world.

You do seem to attract the enmity of many women.

Women have said the most malicious, disgusting things about me. But I know that when somebody comments about you, good or bad, it is 99 per cent of the time their projection of how they feel about themselves. Even my own sister treats me worse than somebody would treat a rat. She actually likes rats, so worse than that.

Is your sister older or younger?

Older. Even when I was in my womb she used to punch my mother’s stomach.

Devil in a Black Dress

