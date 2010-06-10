The Paywall: Will Good Writing Save Murdoch?

I have three British friends who write literate and stylish columns that will soon go behind Rupert Murdoch’s paywall at the Times and Sunday Times of London. For a little while longer, you can see the newly designed Times site and read Rod Liddle, AA Gill, and Dominic Lawson for free (the site now requires registration—which means you’ll be spammed about subscribing to the Times forevermore), but soon this will end.

Tim Kevan, the author of the Times’ enormously popular legal blog—BabyBarista—recently announced he was leaving his Murdoch home (where he’s gotten two book deals from his blog) and setting up his own site because he doesn’t want to be in the “exclusive preserve of a limited few subscribers.” In other words, he wants an audience.



