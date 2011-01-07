Payroll Data Turning Points

Today the ADP Payroll report stunned the world with a 297,000 job increase for December.



This is far above what many were expecting and has some projecting just as big a number from the U.S. Dept. of labour (BLS) on Friday when the Non-Farms Payroll (NFP) number will be announced.

Why shouldn’t there be a lot of optimism? After all, for a year now the NFP payroll report has been pulling away from the ADP numbers, as shown in the following graph.

Photo: Global Economic Intersection

However, there are some questions about what is going on since the end of 2009. When we look at the entire history of the relationship, since ADP started reporting data in 2000, we see a recurring theme: The ADP and BLS numbers diverge at turning points in the economy.

Photo: Global Economic Intersection

The previous divergences were resolved by BLS data coming back to ADP after peaks and the ADP data coming back to BLS after the minimum. How will the divergence in 2010 be resolved? It might be speculated that BLS corrections for the year, to be applied in two months, could bring the two data sets into closer conformance. In March 2010, a negative correction of 830,000 distributed across 2009 significantly reduced the NFP for that year. A similar adjustment for 2010 could bring BLS and ADP data very close together.

The alternative could be that this time ADP will move toward conformation with BLS numbers in the coming months, just the opposite of the changes after the early 2008 peak, and in the same manner as after the 2002 minimum. If this were to happen then December and subsequent months could see ADP payrolls average at higher levels than NFP.

At any rate, as this story plays out over the coming months, we will learn something more about BLS methodology for NFP measurement and adjustment and how the results at turning points might differ from results at other times. And the ADP process may become better understood as well.

