PayPal's President On Ex-Exec's Recent Tweets: 'I Will Not Tolerate Your Mad Rants Any Longer'

Last weekend, PayPal’s new director of strategy Rakesh “Rocky” Agrawal posted a string of late-night, incoherent tweets, some of which insulted fellow employees.

The next day, Agrawal tweeted that he had meant to send the tweets as private messages, and it eventually came out that he had already sent in his two-weeks’ notice to PayPal before the messages began. He has been at the company for less than two months.

For the past 48 hours, he has been posting a series of tweets about a new company that he is planning to start; he is asking for investors for up to $US25,000. In several of his tweets, he has extensively praised PayPal executives like president David Marcus and vice president of growth Stan Chudnovsky.

Tonight, PayPal finally responded, with president David Marcus saying, “thanks, but no thanks,” to all of Agrawal’s praise. He says that Agrawal’s actions over the last few days have been “shocking and sad,” and that the people that Agrawal has insulted have been some of the best people he’s worked with in his career.

“I will not tolerate your mad rants any longer,” Marcus writes.

He encourages friends of Agrawal to reach out to the former PayPal executive, saying that “his behaviour is extremely worrisome.”

Here’s the full letter from president David Marcus:

