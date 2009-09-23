Facebook Investor Peter Thiel Funded ACORN Sting

James O’Keefe, the man who carried out the notorious sting operation against ACORN, has said repeatedly that his work was “absolutely independent”. Not true, reports the Village Voice.



In fact, he received funding from a number of conservative donors. His most recent grant, used to make the film, came from PayPal founder and Facebook investor Peter Thiel.

Thiel has admitted to giving O’Keefe around $10,000 for an earlier project (the Voice initially reported $30,000), but insists he wasn’t aware of the ACORN video until after it was made public. Steven Thrasher has the full story:

Through a representative, Peter Thiel confirmed that he had funded “Taxpayers Clearing House” through a “small-government group,” but denied having any involvement with the ACORN videos. The representative says Thiel first learned of the new O’Keefe videos after they hit the Internet, and having “watched them on YouTube…he shares the view that taxpayer money should not promote human trafficking.

