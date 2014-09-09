PayPal Owned-Braintree Adds One Touch Payments And A Bitcoin Processor For Mobile Devices

A pile of Bitcoins. George Frey/Getty Images

Online and mobile payments platform Braintree has rolled out One Touch payments and will start accepting Bitcoin as a payment method.

In a blog post, Braintree CEO Bill Ready announced One Touch mobile payments with PayPal on iOS (and in public beta on Android), claiming it is the fastest and safest way to pay on a mobile device.

With One Touch, people will be able to pay across their favorite apps in a single touch on any platform, eliminating the need for usernames and passwords each time you pay, while maintaining the trust and security that Braintree and PayPal have long been known for.

According to Ready, more than half of all e-commerce shopping sessions come from mobile devices, however, consumers convert or buy at a rate about two-thirds less than desktop. That’s because a lot of checkout experiences aren’t mobile optimized, something Ready says One Touch payments will now deliver.

Traditionally in payments, there’s been a tradeoff between convenience and security, but we believe mobile provides the opportunity to rethink that premise. We started with a new premise that the mobile device inherently can offer both a better experience and better security than the plastic card in your wallet. After all, which one knows more about the validity of a user — the high-powered mobile computing devices they carry in their pocket or the magnetic stripe on the back of the cards in their wallet?

Braintree will also make Bitcoin payment methods available to developers and merchants via a partnership with Coinbase, while providing an adaptive interface for consumers to pay using the cryptocurrency.

While we’re focused on giving people more seamless buying experiences, we’re also fierce advocates of giving merchants — and in turn their customers — flexibility and the freedom of choice. That’s why today, we also announced that we’ll enable our customers to easily accept Bitcoin in the coming months via a partnership with Coinbase — a trusted, high quality Bitcoin payment processor.

One Touch is currently available to US-based merchants, but will be rolled out internationally in the next few months.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.