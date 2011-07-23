Soon You'll Be Using PayPal To Buy Stuff In The Real World Too

Photo: Dylan Love

PayPal is nearly synonymous with online payment, but that’s about to change.CEO John Donahoe says PayPal will start popping up in brick-and-mortar stores.



You’ll soon be able to buy things in major retail chains using your PayPal funds.

There are no specific details on how the system will work.

This is only the latest in a string of events that will change the face of shopping — consider daily deal sites like Groupon and NFC technology like Google Wallet that holds all your financial information in your phone, letting you pay for things by tapping it against a sensor.

The days of a walletless world could be approaching faster than we initially realised.

