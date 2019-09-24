PayPal Australia has been ordered to undergo an audit to ensure it isn't breaching money laundering laws – just as Afterpay's audit is set to return a report

PayPal must undergo an audit to ensure compliance with legislation. (Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The Australian financial intelligence agency AUSTRAC has ordered an audit of PayPal Australia to ensure it is complying with money laundering legislation.

The regulations pertain to International Funds Transfer Instruction (IFTI) reporting obligations, which compel registered entities to report money moving in and out of Australia.

Earlier this year, Australian “buy now, pay later” business Afterpay also landed in hot water with AUSTRAC, and was ordered to undergo an audit.

PayPal Australia has been ordered to undergo an audit by financial intelligence agency AUSTRAC in order to ensure the company is complying with money laundering legislation.

In a statement posted to its website, AUSTRAC says that the audit is to ensure that PayPal is meeting its obligations under the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing Act 2006 (the AML/CTF Act).

The AML/CTF Act obliges companies to provide AUSTRAC with intelligence to assist the agency with tackling offences like child sexual exploitation and organised crime activity.

Companies like PayPal must adhere to International Funds Transfer Instruction (IFTI) reporting obligations, which compel companies and other entities to report money moving in and out of Australia.

In an email to Business Insider Australia, a PayPal spokesperson said the company is “fully committed to complying with all applicable laws and regulations in the 200+ markets in which we operate.”

The spokesperson says that the audit was spurred by an issue with PayPal’s reporting system, which the company disclosed to ASIC.

“Following an internal review, our business in Australia self-disclosed an issue in our reporting system for International Fund Transfer Instructions to AUSTRAC,” the statement reads.

“We are working in full cooperation with AUSTRAC to remediate this reporting system issue and to undertake the audit as outlined by AUSTRAC in the time specified. There is no impact to our customers, who can continue to use PayPal services as usual.”

An external auditor has been appointed by AUSTRAC, and is obliged to report back to the agency within 120 days.

In June, “buy now, pay later” business Afterpay also landed in hot water with AUSTRAC over its compliance with the AML/CTF Act.

At the time, Afterpay insisted that it had not identified any “money laundering or terrorism financing activity” via its systems, but said it was “in dialogue” with AUSTRAC regarding its compliance with the legislation.

“AUSTRAC can confirm it has been working closely, over some time, with Afterpay in relation to anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism finance compliance issues,” a spokesperson told Business Insider Australia at the time. “Stopping the movement of money to criminals and terrorists is a vital part of our national security defences.”

The interim judgement by the independent auditor in the Afterpay case is expected to be handed down on Tuesday.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.