PayPal Rolls Out Micropayments

Photo: Jason Rogers via Flickr

PayPal is now rolling out its micropayments service so developers can integrate it into their websites. (ReadWriteWeb)Micropayments have been touted as a huge potential way to make money online since the beginnings of the consumer web. The idea is that if it’s easy enough people might want to pay a quarter at a time for pieces of content.



That’s never really come to fruition for a few reasons: a) making the payments experience painless has proven really really hard; b) it’s hard for anyone to make money on small payments because of fees, especially credit card fees; c) did you know people don’t like paying for stuff?

But micropayments have become kind of a reality in at least two arenas: social gaming, where billions of dollars are spent each year on virtual goods, and mobile, where a great customer experience and integration with billing platform is letting developers make more money from in-app transactions than by charging for apps.

So has micropayments’ time finally come? Who knows, but PayPal seems to have come out with a good product, keeping people in the site they’re visiting and promising only two clicks to complete a transaction, which seems painless enough. So we’ll see.

Here’s what it looks like:

Photo: ReadWriteWeb

Don’t Miss: Mary Meeker’s Latest Amazing Presentation On The Future Of Tech →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.