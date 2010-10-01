Never Visit The Bank Again: PayPal Lets You Deposit Checks With Your Phone

Photo: Flickr via bigburpsx3

PayPal‘s new iPhone app, featuring the ability to cash checks with your phone, is coming out within the next few days, the company announced at Disrupt.PayPal has been hyping this feature for a while now: the user takes photos of the front and back of any check written out to them, and the money is automatically deposited. There’s no need to make a trip to a local branch of your bank.



Chase offers a similar feature in its app. We’d love to see this become universal: it’s obviously a huge convenience.

It also makes us wonder: why would we ever want to go into a branch again?

