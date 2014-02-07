PayPal Wants To Save You The Trouble Of Figuring Out What To Get For Valentine's Day

Need a little help this Valentine’s Day? Don’t worry; PayPal has your back.

The site is offering a free poem service just in time for the holiday, no creativity required on your part.

You can chat with a poet to give him or her a little information about yourself — poets are available to chat from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. PT.

Or if it’s after hours (or you just don’t feel like chatting), you can fill out a form with your name, email address, and a few tidbits about you and your loved one, to give the poet a frame of reference.

When you’re done, you can tip your poet, using a credit card or, of course, your PayPal account. All the tips go directly to one of the 12 poets who helped you out.

And that’s it! Your poem should arrive 24 to 48 hours later.

If you’re in the Bay Area, the poets will be on location this week to write poems for people in real time.

