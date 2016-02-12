PayPal is blocking payments to VPN providers

Frank Underwood from House of Cards on Netflix Australia. Photo: YouTube Screenshot

Although using a VPN isn’t illegal, it is getting more difficult. Joining in on Netflix’s attempt to clamp down on viewers breaching terms of service by utilising VPNs to avoid geo-blocking restrictions, PayPal has now begun removing its services to VPN providers.

VPN provider Unotelly has provided an update to customers:

“PayPal has severed payment processing agreement unilaterally and without prior warning. PayPal indicated that UnoTelly is not allowed to provide services that enable open and unrestricted Internet access.” “As result, UnoTelly can no longer accept payment from PayPal. This development is outside of our control, and we sincerely apologise for the inconvenience.”

The following email was reported as sighted by Torrentfreak:

PayPal states that its services cannot be used to “send or receive payments for items that infringe or violate any copyright, trademark, right of publicity or privacy, or any other proprietary right under the laws of any jurisdiction.”

It appears in this case, the breach of Netflix’s terms of service by utilising a VPN to access content is what the payment provider is referring to.

