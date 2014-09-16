PayPal Uses Apple's Nude Selfie Scandal To Take A Shot At Apple Pay

If you’re an Apple competitor, this week is about reclaiming the news cycle fromlast week’s iPhone mania.

PayPal has been doing just that with social media. Tweets like this one show PayPal highlighting the security of their payment platform in light of the iCloud hacking scandal:

Let’s enjoy our money, not worry about it. #paypalit for a safer and more secure way to pay: http://t.co/DFAH3bqniS. pic.twitter.com/e5udR8zGBJ

Apple has tried to stress the security of Apple Pay since announcing it last Tuesday. It hopes Touch ID and keeping your data out of iCloud will ease your security worries.

