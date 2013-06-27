PayPal And Buzz Aldrin Are Launching A Product For Paying For Stuff In Outer Space

We’ve done some digging around and can confirm that this is true – PayPal, the Internet payments company, is launching “PayPal Galactic” as a means of buying things while in outer space.



Suddenly Bitcoins are boring.

In PayPal’s more official wording, PayPal Galactic is “an initiative that addresses the issues to help make universal space payments a reality.”

There are almost no details available at the moment, but this will be remedied with a press conference at noon Eastern today (it will be streamed here live). Buzz Aldrin, the universe’s second man on the moon, and PayPal president David Marcus will reveal more then.

PayPal Galactic is a collaboration with the real-life alien hunters at the SETI Institute. With “space tourism” being a buzzy term for the past few years, the idea of galactic currency seems a bit inevitable.

We realise this sounds like a joke, but as far as we can tell, it isn’t.

Here’s an preview video:

