PayPal Buys Another Startup To Beat Google, Apple And Square In The Mobile Payments Race

Photo: Wallet from Flickr

PayPal has bought a mobile payments startup called FigCard, PayPal announced on its blog.FigCard had an interesting model: it makes a USB stick that merchants can stick into their cash registers and take payments from smartphones if the customer has the FigCard app. Obviously this creates a chicken and egg problem that will be much easier to overcome with PayPal’s huge installed base and mobile API.



Mobile payments is a huge opportunity and companies big and small are scrambling for it. Google is rumoured to want to include contactless payments in Android phones, as is Apple. And Square has a disruptive plan for mobile payments thanks to its dongle.

Don’t Miss: 14 Ways Your Phone Will Replace Your Wallet →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.