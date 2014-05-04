The PayPal Exec That Blasted Colleagues In Tweets Is No Longer With The Company

Less than two months after getting hired to be PayPal’s new director of strategy, Rakesh “Rocky” Agrawal took to Twitter to insult some of his fellow employees. His tweets started at about 1 a.m. and contained numerous spelling errors.

According to his Twitter account, Agrawal was at Jazz Fest in New Orleans when he started calling out PayPal employees. He called Christina Smedley, PayPal’s vice president of global communications, a “useless middle manager” as well as a “piece of s–t.” He then tweeted “People who should be fire from paypal Don Christmas a pool a kick.” The name seems to be an autocorrect issue; we couldn’t find record of anyone named Don Christmas at PayPal.

This isn’t the first time Agrawal has expressed his opinions so explicitly. Almost exactly one year before he joined PayPal, he wrote a post on VentureBeat calling the company’s point-of-sale service a “piece of s–t.“

Later in the night, Agrawal also tweeted “Oh. I quit pay a tonight.” The next day, he apologized to PayPal’s president, David Marcus, and vice president of growth and global strategy, Stan Chudnovsky, and posted a picture of himself with the words: “Day one of my next adventure? I am so ducking tired.”

This morning, he tweeted that the messages were meant for a colleague. He says that he was testing a new phone and thought he was sending direct messages, which are private.

Agrawal is also the principal analyst at reDesign mobile.

This afternoon, the PayPal account tweeted: “Rakesh Agrawal is no longer with the company. Treat everyone with respect. No excuses. PayPal has zero tolerance.”

Here are his tweets in order:

