PayPal Exec Dana Stalder Joins VC Matrix Partners (EBAY)

Dana Stalder, an SVP at eBay’s PayPal, has left the company to become a general partner at Matrix Partners at its Sand Hill road office. He’ll be focusing on Web investments for the VC firm, which has its roots in Boston and is best known for taking stakes in more technical plays, like SanDisk and Veritas.



This move looks to be different than the PayPal exodus that generated lots of attention a couple of years ago. Back then, departures from the company were noteworthy because the folks leaving were original employees (who then went on to form companies like YouTube, Slide and Yelp). But Dana, who joined PayPal in 2004, is part of the wave of eBay vets who moved to the payment unit to step into those vacant slots.

