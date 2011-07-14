PayPal Demos New Smartphone Payment Features

PayPal today demonstrated a new payment feature that lets users tap two mobile phones together to transfer money.



The new widget, which is currently only available on Samsung’s Android Nexus S phones, uses near-field communications technology. PayPal plans to bring “NFC payments to life on the Android platform,” said Laura Chambers, senior director of mobile operations, in a PayPal blog post.

Chambers showed off the new feature at today’s MobileBeat conference in San Francisco.

