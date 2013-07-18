PayPal Accidentally Gave This Guy $92 Quadrillion

PayPal temporarily made a Pennsylvania PR executive a quadrillionnaire when it accidentally credited his account with $92,233,270,368,547,800, Sho Wills of CNN reports.



That would have made Chris Reynolds the richest man in the world. Easily.

When Reynolds opened up his PayPal e-mail statement for June, he figured something was off when he is balance read $92 quadtrillion and then some.

He went online to check his account, and that’s when he definitely knew it was a mistake. His account balance read $0.

PayPal has since admitted the error and is offering to donate an undetermined amount of money to a cause of Reynolds’s choice.

If were able to keep the cash, Reynolds said he would pay down the national debt, and then buy the Philadelphia Phillies baseball team.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.