PayPal Cofounder Peter Thiel Is Paying 24 Kids $100,000 To Drop Out Of School

Photo: www.acceleratingfuture.com

Early Facebook investor and Paypal cofounder Peter Thiel thinks college is overhyped. Now he’s giving 24 kids a tempting alternative to higher education.Thiel is going to pay some big-dreaming teenagers $100,000 over the course of two years to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams.



His pool of young talent includes a kid who started college in third grade. Another scored a total of 5580 points across five SAT tests.

Fast Company has all of the details on each of the 24 fellows’ proposed businesses, which range from biotech companies to education and energy startups.

To read more about the Thiel Foundation and each of the 24 dropouts, head over to Fast Company >>

