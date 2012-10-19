Here's How You Can Preserve Your Right To Sue The Pants Off PayPal

PayPal has become pretty good at ruffling consumers’ feathers.



The e-commerce giant can apparently freeze your account at anytime. And Regretsy founder April Winchell even accused PayPal of being so cold-hearted it shut down her Christmas charity drive.

In the past, consumers banded together to file class actions claiming the e-commerce giant held users’ funds captive without giving them a good reason, the Verge reported.

But thanks to an April 2011 Supreme Court decision, companies like PayPal can require users to resolve their claims outside of court in “arbitrations,” effectively banning class action lawsuits.

As of Nov. 1, PayPal is jumping on the bandwagon to require consumers to agree to arbitration. But there’s a catch!

Users can provide an old-fashioned, written opt-out notice by Dec. 1 and preserve their right to sue the pants off PayPal, the Verge has pointed out. Now you just have to find some paper …

