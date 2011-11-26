PayPal And eBay See EPIC Rise In Use Of Their Mobile Apps On Thanksgiving Weekend

PayPal and eBay have already started scoring BIG with their mobile payment and shopping apps over the Thanksgiving weekend.



PayPay announced a five-fold increase in the use of their mobile payment services compared to the same time last year, and a three-fold rise in the number of customers shopping through its phone program.

Shoppers in New York City, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami and Chicago used PayPal’s mobile payment services the most, in that order.

eBay also had record success with its eBay Mobile service and reported that the number of people using its shopping services more than doubled.

Tell us: How are you shopping this Thanksgiving weekend?

