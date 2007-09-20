Payola Offer Pays Off For PR Rep

Yesterday, we regretfully declined PR rep Vijay Chattha’s offer of a free San Francisco hotel room: All we had to do in return was meet one of his mobile tech clients at an upcoming trade show. He is very grateful! “Thanks for the post!” he emails. “I got five emails from media and two companies wanting to hire us!” To which we say: We’ll take our finder’s fee in cash, please.



Earlier: Ethics: Have Blog? Want Free SF Hotel Room?

