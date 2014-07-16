Payments Cards Are Getting A Technology Upgrade -- And It's Bad News For Online Retailers

In the U.S., most consumers and merchants will soon need to switch over to the ‘chip card’ standard, otherwise known as EMV.

It’s a technology most recognisable as a chip on payment cards, which is designed to make card transactions much more secure. In Europe and other parts of the world, the chip has been standard on payment cards for years.

BI Intelligence looked at how fraud trended in the U.K. after the implementation of EMV to get a sense of what the trajectory would be in the U.S. While fraud went down over all, card-not-present fraud actually went up initially. (See chart above.) Card-not-present transactions are those most often conducted via online channels.

Why did card-not-present fraud go up?

Criminals who were dissuaded from trying to clone payment cards turned to vulnerabilities in online payment systems. In the U.K. card-not-present fraud volume remained above card-present fraud volume through 2012. That’s especially notable considering how much smaller the online market is compared to in-store sales volume.

In a recent report from BI Intelligence, we took a deep dive into the EMV change-over. We looked at what the transition to EMV will entail, how much it will cost to upgrade, and who the winners and losers will be in the payments and online industries.

Consider:

