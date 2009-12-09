Ken Feinberg Caves On Pay Caps For AIG

In light of five recent AIG executives threatening to quit over pay restrictions, White House pay czar Ken Feinberg has decided to lift the $500,000 salary cap attached to the embattled insurance giant:



Bloomberg: Kenneth Feinberg, the U.S. paymaster for rescued companies, will exempt some executives at American International Group Inc. from a $500,000 salary cap after at least five employees threatened to quit because of the limits, people familiar with the matter said.

Feinberg may issue a ruling as early as next week on pay limits for 75 of the bailed-out insurer’s executives, the people said. Last week, five executives said they were prepared to resign if their compensation was significantly cut, according to the people, who declined to be named because the talks are ongoing. Two have since retracted the threat, the people said.

