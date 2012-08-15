After Paying With Square, You'll Want To Ditch Your Credit Card Forever

Photo: Business Insider / Matthew Lynley
We finally got an opportunity to try out Pay With Square, a new app that lets you pay for things without taking out a credit card.Or your wallet. Or your phone. Or anything.
It’s a new app from Square, a $3.2 billion startup in San Francisco led by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey that’s redesigning the way we pay for things.
Here’s how it works: you link a credit card or debit card to your Square account and open “tabs” at places you’d like to buy things. Your phone automatically detects when you’re close to that shop, and will show your name up at the register, along with your picture.
When you’re ready to buy something, just tell the cashier your name. They’ll double check your name with the photo you have on file with Square, and then it’s tap, tap, and you’re done. You don’t even have to take out your phone, or your wallet.
It’s the most seamless paying process we’ve ever experienced — and it’s going to make you want to leave your wallet in your pocket from here on out.
...and it looks like they're close! Second and Minna is right around the block from Business Insider West.
Voila! Took two seconds. The app used its location-based technology to detect that we were in the same area and opened our tab for the restaurant.
Here's the receipt you can find in your app. Looks like we scored a discount for using this for the first time. We'll leave a tip, too.
- Setting up the app was very, very easy. It took about 3 minutes to enter our credit card information and set up an account with a photo.
- The service just worked. It also gave us a fun way to discover some good restaurants in the area, and we got a nice discount too!
- It literally felt like something out of the future. It's like you're already friends with the restaurant owner, and they know you're good for it. Either way, it was the most seamless payment experience we've ever had.
