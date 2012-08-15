After Paying With Square, You'll Want To Ditch Your Credit Card Forever

Photo: Business Insider / Matthew Lynley

We finally got an opportunity to try out Pay With Square, a new app that lets you pay for things without taking out a credit card.Or your wallet. Or your phone. Or anything.



It’s a new app from Square, a $3.2 billion startup in San Francisco led by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey that’s redesigning the way we pay for things.

Here’s how it works: you link a credit card or debit card to your Square account and open “tabs” at places you’d like to buy things. Your phone automatically detects when you’re close to that shop, and will show your name up at the register, along with your picture.

When you’re ready to buy something, just tell the cashier your name. They’ll double check your name with the photo you have on file with Square, and then it’s tap, tap, and you’re done. You don’t even have to take out your phone, or your wallet.

It’s the most seamless paying process we’ve ever experienced — and it’s going to make you want to leave your wallet in your pocket from here on out.

