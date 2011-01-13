Les Miles Gets A New 7-Year Contract At LSU

Photo: AP

Just to make sure the Michigan Wolverines don’t get any more ideas in three years, LSU has given head coach Les Miles a new deal that will keep him at the school until 2017.Miles recently met with Michigan athletic director Dave Brandon about their head coaching vacancy, but the former Wolverine player and coach chose to stay in Baton Rouge.



Miles’ annual base pay of $3.75 million will actually remain the same, but the school will add increased performance bonuses to deal and basically ensure that Miles will retire (or get run out of town by an angry mob) as a Tiger.

