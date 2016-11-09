Payday lender Cash Converters just took a $12 million pounding from ASIC

Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Payday lender Cash Converters will pay a $1.35 million penalty and refund $10.8 million to consumers involved in around 118,000 small loans following an investigation by the corporate watchdog, the Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC).

ASIC investigated lending online by Cash Converters and concluded it had concerns about “systemic failures in its responsible lending processes over a sustained period of time”.

The corporate regulator issued Cash Converters with 30 infringement notices under national consumer credit laws for failing to properly assess a number of small loans that should have been deemed unsuitable. The penalties totaled $1.35 million.

It says Cash Converters “failed to make reasonable inquiries into consumers’ income and expenses” in small loans processed online and “failed to assess the loans as unsuitable for the particular consumers and subsequently entered into them in breach of the credit legislation”.

“Instead of assessing the actual expenses recorded in a consumer’s bank statements, Cash Converters applied an internally-generated assumed benchmark that had no relationship to the real expenses of the individual consumer,” ASIC says.

ASIC has accepted an enforceable undertaking from Cash Converters that will see it refund $10.8 million in fees.

The refund program will be overseen by an independent expert who will report to ASIC. That person will also review business operations and compliance at Cash Converters and report to ASIC.

“Consumers who had two or more small amount loans in the 90 days before taking out another small amount loan through Cash Converters’ website during the period 1 July 2013 to 1 June 2016 should expect to be contacted in due course with information about their refund,” ASIC says, adding that anyone who thinks they took out an unsuitable loan should to lodge a complaint with the Credit and Investments Ombudsman.

Free advice from an independent financial counselor is available on 1800 007 007.

The $12 million Cash Convertors decision is ASIC’s second biggest win in targeting the credit industry.

Last year, The Cash Store (which subsequently went into liquidation), and loan funder Assistive Finance Australia were fined $18.975 million for failures to comply with consumer lending laws. BMW Finance and Westpac have also faced penalties, while the Bank of Queensland agreed to improve the way it assessed home loan applications following action by ASIC.

ASIC deputy chairman Peter Kell said payday lending was a high priority for his organisation.

“ASIC is seeking to protect financially vulnerable consumers, many of whom are recipients of welfare payments, from falling victim to unsuitable payday loans,” he said.

