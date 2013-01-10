Where The Paychecks Are Getting Bigger

Rapid growth in mobile technology has made engineers highly valuable workers.



But aside fom the tech industry, a recently released Payscale Index revealed that those working in the mining — or anything energy-related — industry are the ones seeing the biggest jump in their paychecks right now.

The reason comes from energy companies being extremely profitably in recent years due to the “demand for oil, gold, copper and other resources” and oil and gas prices remaining high.

According to the Index, workers in the mining industry experienced a 5.8 per cent wage increase in the past year.

The chart below shows this wage growth compared to the national wage increase:

Photo: Payscale

Payscale’s Index also showed that those working in real estate and rental services have also experienced high increases in their wages. This could be because the housing market is getting back on track and “new home construction is the highest it has been in more than four years,” said the report.Therefore, those in the real estate and rental service industry — which includes real estate management and housing and commercial real estate sales — have seen a wage growth of 4.5 per cent between 2011 and 2012.

Below are other industries that experienced substantial wage growth:

Photo: Payscale

SEE MORE:

Headhunter tells us which jobs will be huge in 2013 >

Here are the jobs with the biggest wage growth right now >

The 25 best companies to work for if you want to get promoted quickly >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.