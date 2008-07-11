Payback: Vanity Fair Photoshops Fox News Anchors

After the Fox News photoshopping scandal last week, Vanity Fair has turned its Adobe skills on the News Corp mascots themselves:



VF.com has commissioned an expert in the dark arts of malevolent retouching to imagine what the famous faces of Fox News might look if they ever had the misfortune of crossing Roger Ailes.

Click here for a slide show of Bill O’Reilly, Geraldo, Greta Van Susteren and others after going under the digital knife.

See Also: Fox News: We Photoshop, You Decide

Photo from vf.com

