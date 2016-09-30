Pay what you want for hundreds of graphic design assets

If you work in the design world, you’re all but familiar with tight deadlines and heavy workloads. That’s why the Pay What You Want: Business Design Bundle is a welcome respite for any overworked designer.

Whether you’re editing photos, designing flyers, or fine-tuning websites, this collection has hundreds of design assets you can use to save time. You’ll cut down on editing time with dozens of Lightroom presets, and you’ll streamline your web building process using dozens of pre-made banners, buttons, and UI designs.

Here’s how the bundle works: simply name your price, and you’ll have access to the last two of the bundle’s eight parts. However, if you want all eight, you need to beat the average price paid.

Valued at over $2,050 AUD, the Pay What You Want: Business Design Bundle can bring some breathing room back to your workspace, and it’s yours for a price you choose.

Please note that all deals in the deal store are in US dollars. Additional shipping costs may apply for physical items.

