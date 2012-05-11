Pay TV Subscriptions Rose AGAIN

Business Insider Intelligence is a new research and analysis service for real-time insight and intelligence about the Internet industry. The product is currently in beta. For more information, and to sign up for a free 30-day trial, click here.



Pay TV gained 422k new net subscriptions in the first quarter, according to Bernstein Research. This is another dent in the almost-too-good-to-believe narrative: Millions of Americans are giving up on pay TV to flock to the promised land of online video.

As we discuss in a recent note, content providers just revealed their secret weapon in a flap with Hulu: the window. A source close to the company revealed to TechCrunch that it will soon start delaying new programming by a month for non-cable subscribers—a practice known as “windowing”—even if they are a Hulu Plus subscriber. As we have argued before, content providers can window any of the online would-be usurpers out of relevance if they choose.

