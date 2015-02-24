MAP: IT workers are clearing up to $160 an hour in one Australian state

Victoria’s IT contractors are by far the best-paid in Australia, clearing an average of over $160 an hour.

This is significantly ahead of NSW, where the rate is $124 per hour.

Full-time staff are generally paid a little over half the hourly rate of contractors. The figures are contained in a new report from the Information Technology Contract and Recruitment Association, based on data from the December quarter in Australia.

The map breaks down the key pay rates, number of days it’s taking to fill vacant IT roles, and the breakdown between permanent and contract roles in each Australian state.

The full report’s here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.