Pay-Per-Use Computing Coming To Microsoft? Probably Not (MSFT)

Ever thought that instead of buying a computer, maybe people should be able to use PCs on a pay-as-you-go model? If you did, it might sadden you to know that Microsoft (MSFT) has beaten you to the patent punch — a team of eleven Microsoft researchers collectively applied for a “Metered Pay-As-You-Go Computing Experience” patent with the USPTO.



That doesn’t mean it’s something Microsoft is working on. The patent was first filed in June 2007, but a review of Microsoft’s big OS pushes since then — Windows 7, Azure — shows “pay-as-you-go” doesn’t seem to be on the agenda.

So why file the patent? Well, why not? Patent legislation has played out again and again as a thorn in the side of big tech companies, and Microsoft has gotten in on the game with a ludicrous PageUp/PageDown zoom patent. So if Microsoft can pick up a patent for “pay-as-you-go” computing for little cost, it makes sense they did so.

