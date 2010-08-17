Pay-For Education Stocks Getting Slammed As Government Goes To War With Their Business

The U.S. government is going to war with pay-for education companies, targeting their business models due to low repayment rates on government loans.



Essentially, pay-for education companies are having individuals pay for college degrees funded by U.S. federal student loan programs. Those federal student loans account for a large part of pay-for education companies’ profits.

Now the U.S. government, seeing less than 36% of those loans repaid, is considering not allowing government loans for those institutions under new regulations.

As a result, stocks in the pay-for education sector are sinking dramatically today.

Strayer Education (STRA), down 15.42%

Education Management Corp (EDMC), down 17.56%

Capella Education Company (CPLA), down 13.28%

ITT Educational Services (ESI), down 13.01%

DeVry Inc (DV), down 9.04%

And The Washington Post Company (WPO), owner of Kaplan, down 8.21%:

5-day chart:

