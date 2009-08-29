The Pay Czar Is A Multi-Millionaire

Kenneth Feinberg, the administration’s “pay czar,” put in place in June to regulate bankers’ compensation, is not doing too shabby himself, thank you very much.



According to Reuters, last year, Feinberg made almost $6 million as a partner at DC law firm Feinberg Rozen LLP. In addition, the comp cop has a stake in his law firm, a $1.66 million home in Bethesda and a $1.96 million place on Martha’s Vineyard. He also has investments worth between $11 million to $37 million.

Feinberg also has investments in a series of public companies. He received $53,624 received from eight law schools. Last year he reported $32,200 in income from his interest in Strategic Settlement Advisors Inc. And he sold his stake in a real estate development on Jekyll Island in Georgia last year, racking in $1 million on the sale.



