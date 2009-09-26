Pay Czar Defangs Himself, Won't Set Pay Caps

Relax TARP execs, the mobs aren’t coming for you.



Reuters: President Barack Obama’s “pay czar” said on Friday he will not cap compensation for the top employees at bailed-out companies, and will not reveal names, when he releases the first wave of decisions within a few weeks.

“We don’t want specific names next to dollars,” said Kenneth Feinberg, who was appointed in June to decide compensation packages for the highest-paid personnel at companies that received U.S. government bailouts.

So Kenneth Feinberg has probably taken the first step towards making his office irrelevent, though theoretically he still has the power to intervene when a pay package is somehow excessive or likely to induce risk. In reality, he probably won’t do much of anything.

Folks, the pay issue is fading, even if the G20 promises a “coordinated effort .”

At least until Michael Moore’s “Capitalism” drops in October…



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.