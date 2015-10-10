Chart shows the simple reason why college athletes should be paid

In 2014, the ten schools that made the most money in college sports averaged $US144.8 million in athletics revenue, $US132.5 million more than the average those schools spent on scholarships, $US12.4 million.

While there has always been a gap between what the top schools made and what they were giving to the athletes in terms of scholarships, that gap today is obscene and it is growing at a breakneck speed. Just ten years ago, the gap between the two figures for these ten schools was just $US63.2 million.

Nobody is forcing the schools to make this much money. But if they are going to take the money, they should share a little more with those who are actually doing the work.

Values in the chart represent the average athletic department revenue and scholarship expenses reported by the ten schools that made the most money in 2014. Those schools are Oregon, Texas, Michigan, Alabama, Ohio State, Louisiana State, Oklahoma, Wisconsin, Florida, and Texas A&M.

